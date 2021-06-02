Ethan Strauss & Ian Begley

Tom Haberstroh and Amin Elhassan are joined by the author of The Victory Machine, Ethan Sherwood Strauss of the Athletic. Topics include Philip Rivers commute, Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the French Open, and manipulating Berkeley Co-Ops. Then, Ian Begley of SNY joins the show to chat about zoom press conferences, facial recognition in MSG and Knick fans' morale. Finally, Radio Ethan unleashes his opinion on Rick Carlisle and Kyrie Irving.

