The Finder With Tom Haberstroh

The Finder With Tom Haberstroh

The Finder With Tom Haberstroh
The Finder With Tom Haberstroh
Ethan Strauss & Ian Begley
0:00
-59:46

Ethan Strauss & Ian Begley

Tom Haberstroh's avatar
Tom Haberstroh
Jun 02, 2021

Tom Haberstroh and Amin Elhassan are joined by the author of The Victory Machine, Ethan Sherwood Strauss of the Athletic. Topics include Philip Rivers commute, Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the French Open, and manipulating Berkeley Co-Ops. Then, Ian Begley of  SNY joins the show to chat about zoom press conferences, facial recognition in MSG and Knick fans' morale. Finally, Radio Ethan unleashes his opinion on Rick Carlisle and Kyrie Irving.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Haberstroh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture