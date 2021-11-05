The Finder With Tom Haberstroh

Ethan "The Ostrich" Strauss
Nov 05, 2021

Amin and Tom are joined by independent writer tackling the topic of cancel culture, Ethan Strauss. They discuss his article on Grant Napear, and then put their goggles on and dive face first into the Robert Sarver situation, since one of the hosts of this podcast used to work there, you might have heard about it. Finally, we end with some Tom's Trivia.

