The Finder With Tom Haberstroh

The Finder With Tom Haberstroh

The Finder With Tom Haberstroh
The Finder With Tom Haberstroh
Frank Vogel on coaching LeBron James and the Lakers
0:00
-33:26

Frank Vogel on coaching LeBron James and the Lakers

Tom Haberstroh's avatar
Tom Haberstroh
Feb 21, 2020

How do you coach LeBron James? Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel sat down with Tom Haberstroh at NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago to discuss what the Lakers need to do to win the NBA title. Plus Vogel told the story of how he ended up on the Stupid Human Tricks segment with David Letterman as a 13-year-old prodigy at spinning a basketball.

1:10 Being on David Letterman as a 13-year-old

5:36 Best trick-shot artist on the Lakers

14:40 Where he was when he heard the Kobe news

19:07 Becoming the coach of the Lakers

21:12 First meeting with LeBron James

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Haberstroh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture