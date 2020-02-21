Frank Vogel on coaching LeBron James and the Lakers

How do you coach LeBron James? Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel sat down with Tom Haberstroh at NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago to discuss what the Lakers need to do to win the NBA title. Plus Vogel told the story of how he ended up on the Stupid Human Tricks segment with David Letterman as a 13-year-old prodigy at spinning a basketball.

1:10 Being on David Letterman as a 13-year-old

5:36 Best trick-shot artist on the Lakers

14:40 Where he was when he heard the Kobe news

19:07 Becoming the coach of the Lakers

21:12 First meeting with LeBron James

