GM Neil Olshey on Damian Lillard and the red-hot Trail Blazers
Tom Haberstroh's avatar
Tom Haberstroh
Feb 04, 2020

Why can’t anybody stop Damian Lillard? Neil Olshey, who drafted Lillard less than a month after joining the Portland Trail Blazers, explained why his star point guard is so tough to defend. Plus Olshey, the Blazers’ President of Basketball Operations, revealed what he looks for in a prospect.

11:50 How did you know Damian Lillard would be this good?

15:50 What Neil looks for in a prospect

21:10 The origin of Logo Lillard

25:20 Was Lillard’s game-winner over Paul George a good shot?

31:11 Will the NBA ever adopt a 4-point shot?

