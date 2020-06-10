The Finder With Tom Haberstroh

Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce and ESPN’s Amin Elhassan on racial injustice
Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce and ESPN’s Amin Elhassan on racial injustice

Tom Haberstroh
Jun 10, 2020

Is the NBA doing enough to combat racial injustice? Tom Haberstroh discussed with Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce and ESPN’s Amin Elhassan. Pierce explained his viral #JusticeForLloyd Instagram post, while Elhassan compared the New York Knicks to Homer Simpson.

Lloyd Pierce:

1:55 The viral #JusticeForLloyd Instagram post

20:25 Diversity of NBA executives vs. players

23:50 Working with the NBA Coaches Association to inspire change

Amin Elhassan:

56:40 Why racial issues have overtaken sports

1:07:30 Why NBA players don't need to kneel

1:16:50 Knicks as Homer Simpson

