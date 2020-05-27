HOF photographer Andrew Bernstein describes his most famous images

Visualize your favorite picture of Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant, and there’s a good chance it was taken by Andrew D. Bernstein. The HOF photographer took Tom Haberstroh behind-the-scenes of how he captured some of the most famous images in NBC history. For video of the podcast: https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/last-dance-andrew-bernstein-recounts-some-his-famous-michael-jordan-photos
4:20 Hazards of champagne celebrations
13:50 Michael Jordan the Piano Man
29:00 The famous MJ lifting photo
34:28 Kobe memories
46:40 LeBron’s scissor-kick dunk photo
1:02:07 Why Phil Jackson hated strobe lighting
