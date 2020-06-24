Introducing new Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes

What’s it like to be interviewed by Tim Duncan and Chris Paul for your new job? Steve Forbes, the new head coach of the Demon Deacons, discussed the interview process with Tom Haberstroh, a proud Wake Forest alum. Plus Forbes told stories about Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse, his best friend, and Fred Van Fleet, who he coached at Wichita State.

10:00 Zoom interview with Tim Duncan and Chris Paul

18:40 The five tiers of recruiting

27:20 Why Nick Nurse is such a good NBA head coach

42:15 How Steve and Nick are dealing with gout

46:30 Would he ever consider coaching in the NBA?

