J.A. Adande’s favorite Michael Jordan stories

Was Scottie Pippen the greatest No. 2 player ever? J.A. Adande, who was featured in The Last Dance, revealed his favorite stories from covering Pippen, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Plus Adande, who is now the Director of Sports Journalism at Northwestern University, joked about the mishap when he met Jordan for the first time.

7:25 J.A.’s mishap when meeting MJ

9:59 Why MJ avoided the media after retiring

26:32 The Pistons’ infamous walk-off vs. MJ

46:38 Phil Jackson’s version of load management

51:40 Was Pippen the greatest No. 2 player ever?

62:17 MJ’s speech at Kobe’s funeral

