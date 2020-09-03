John Hollinger on Steve Nash to the Brooklyn Nets

Why did the Brooklyn Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash to be their new head coach? Tom Haberstroh discussed what moves the Nets need to make next with The Athletic’s John Hollinger, the former VP of Basketball Operations for the Memphis Grizzlies. Plus Haberstroh and Hollinger previewed the keys to the Lakers-Rockets series.

6:00 Is head coach of the Brooklyn Nets a good job?

14:50 Coach K to the 76ers?

24:40 Explaining the sloppy NBA endings

35:50 What AD needs to do in the Lakers-Rockets series

44:10 NBA Finals predictions

