Jorge Sedano’s favorite LeBron James stories from LA and Miami
Sep 10, 2020

Will the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat meet in the NBA Finals? Tom Haberstroh discusses with ESPN’s Jorge Sedano, who has covered both teams extensively. Plus Haberstroh and Sedano swap stories from covering the Heat during the LeBron James era.

13:25 Tom's story about Justin Bieber getting into a car crash outside his house

22:50 Can LeBron do anything to unseat MJ, or will he always be No. 2?

40:10 Why LeBron needs AD to step up to win another ring

42:50 Playoff Rondo

57:35 Can the Heat make a NBA Finals run?

