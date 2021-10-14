Kyrie Irving-ologist Matt Sullivan

In a mini episode shorter than Kyrie Irving's instagram live last night, Author Matt Sullivan stops by to discuss the implications for Kyrie and the Brooklyn Nets with Tom.
Buy Matt's Book:
Can't Knock The Hustle: Inside the Season of Protest, Pandemic, and Progress with the Brooklyn Nets' Superstars of Tomorrow
Read Matt's Rolling Stone Article:
‘They’ve Got Biden, We’ve Got Kyrie Irving’: Top Anti-Vaxxers Turn NBA Stars Into Disinformation Heroes
