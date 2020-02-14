LIVE at NBA All-Star Weekend with Aaron Gordon, Tom Thibodeau and Richaun Holmes

Tom Haberstroh sat down three special guests for a LIVE podcast at the Highline Bar in Downtown Chicago to celebrate NBA All-Star Weekend. Orlando Magic star Aaron Gordon previewed his appearance in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest and reflected on his unforgettable matchup with Zach LaVine in the 2016 competition. Tom Thibodeau relived his glory years coaching the Chicago Bulls and discussed his coaching future. Plus Chicago native Richaun Holmes returned to the Windy City—with his proud mom Dr. Lydecia Holmes—to tell the hometown fans about blossoming as a promising young big for the Sacramento Kings.

4:48 Gordon on the importance of winning the Dunk Contest

11:30 Gordon on his difficulties of participating in the 2017 Dunk Contest

22:49 Thibodeau on the 2011 Bulls who lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to Miami

30:04 Thibodeau on remembering Kobe Bryant

50:30 Holmes on playing alongside De’Aaron Fox & Buddy Hield

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices