Marc J. Spears: What LeBron needs to do to win NBA Finals MVP

If the Lakers win the title, who deserves to be the NBA Finals MVP, LeBron or AD? Tom Haberstroh discussed with Marc J. Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated, who has spent the last 87 days in the NBA bubble. Plus Spears previewed his new book, The Spencer Haywood Rule.
1:30 Highlights from the bubble
12:50 Marc’s new hobbies in the bubble
25:35 Why Meyers Leonard is not kneeling
35:00 Who has been the Finals MVP so far?
40:20 Book on Spencer Haywood
