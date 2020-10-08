Marc J. Spears: What LeBron needs to do to win NBA Finals MVP

If the Lakers win the title, who deserves to be the NBA Finals MVP, LeBron or AD? Tom Haberstroh discussed with Marc J. Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated, who has spent the last 87 days in the NBA bubble. Plus Spears previewed his new book, The Spencer Haywood Rule.

1:30 Highlights from the bubble

12:50 Marc’s new hobbies in the bubble

25:35 Why Meyers Leonard is not kneeling

35:00 Who has been the Finals MVP so far?

40:20 Book on Spencer Haywood

