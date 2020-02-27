Marijuana use in the NBA

Does the NBA need to change its stance on marijuana? Tom Haberstroh and NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole reveal what they learned after interviewing a number of NBA players including Al Harrington, Andre Iguodala, Stephen Jackson and Brian Shaw for their column “Marijuana and the NBA: Erasing the stigma and healing the league,” which you can read at NBCSports.com/Haberstroh. Plus Poole, the host of the Runnin’ Plays podcast, discussed being in Los Angeles for Kobe Bryant’s memorial and previewed Stephen Curry’s return to court.
2:35 Stephen Jackson and “The Program”
12:07 Brian Shaw’s cannabis party
21:10 David Stern’s stance on banned substance list
36:29 Kobe Bryant’s memorial
46:11 Should Stephen Curry be returning to the court?
