Marijuana use in the NBA
Tom Haberstroh
Feb 27, 2020

Does the NBA need to change its stance on marijuana? Tom Haberstroh and NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole reveal what they learned after interviewing a number of NBA players including Al Harrington, Andre Iguodala, Stephen Jackson and Brian Shaw for their column “Marijuana and the NBA: Erasing the stigma and healing the league,” which you can read at NBCSports.com/Haberstroh. Plus Poole, the host of the Runnin’ Plays podcast, discussed being in Los Angeles for Kobe Bryant’s memorial and previewed Stephen Curry’s return to court.

2:35 Stephen Jackson and “The Program”

12:07 Brian Shaw’s cannabis party

21:10 David Stern’s stance on banned substance list

36:29 Kobe Bryant’s memorial

46:11 Should Stephen Curry be returning to the court?

