Mavs owner Mark Cuban on Luka Doncic and politics

When did Mark Cuban know Luka Doncic could be a franchise player? The Dallas Mavericks owner sat down with Tom Haberstroh in a hotel lounge at NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago to discuss scouting, drafting and building around the 20-year-old All-Star. Plus Cuban revealed what he learned talking basketball with Barack Obama and Donald Trump, as well as his own political aspirations.

2:22 When Cuban knew Luka could be a franchise player

8:53 Why Cuban follows certain players on social media

11:34 The need to monetize NBA highlights

24:12 Will Mark Cuban run for president?

25:22 Talking basketball with Obama and Trump

