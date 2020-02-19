Mavs owner Mark Cuban on Luka Doncic and politics

When did Mark Cuban know Luka Doncic could be a franchise player? The Dallas Mavericks owner sat down with Tom Haberstroh in a hotel lounge at NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago to discuss scouting, drafting and building around the 20-year-old All-Star. Plus Cuban revealed what he learned talking basketball with Barack Obama and Donald Trump, as well as his own political aspirations.
2:22 When Cuban knew Luka could be a franchise player
8:53 Why Cuban follows certain players on social media
11:34 The need to monetize NBA highlights
24:12 Will Mark Cuban run for president?
25:22 Talking basketball with Obama and Trump
