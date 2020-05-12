The Finder With Tom Haberstroh

Michael Jordan roundtable with Will Perdue, Kendall Gill and K.C. Johnson
How do Michael Jordan’s teammates feel about The Last Dance? Tom Haberstroh sat down a trio of Bulls experts from NBC Sports Chicago: four-time NBA champion Will Perdue, former Bull Kendall Gill and Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson.

21:06 How they felt when MJ announced his first retirement

31:40 What Jerry Krause would have added to The Last Dance

44:40 MJ smoking cigars in the locker room

50:15 Playing cards on the plane with MJ

56:51 MJ’s insane schedule with the Dream Team

1:06:50 MJ crying on the floor after winning the NBA title on Father’s Day

For more, check out the Bulls Talk podcast: https://art19.com/shows/bulls-talk-podcast

