Tom Haberstroh and Amin Elhassan are joined by Mo Dakhil of Bleacher Report and Tom's ex, Nerder She Wrote on the Athletic. Topics include Nick Young mixing him up with Mo Williams, his video series One Mo Thing, and a Warriors-Lakers preview. Then Amin and Mo go deep on their histories as video coordinators, naming all the coaches that used to be peers, which software was better, and how to scam meals off of higher ups in the organization. Finally, Abstract Shine (Andrew Shalen) returns to wax nostalgic about Don Shampoo.

