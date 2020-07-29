NBA restart with Portland Trail Blazers President Neil Olshey

Who is the NBA’s best golfer? Neil Olshey, the President of Basketball Operations for the Portland Trail Blazers, revealed his answer from the NBA bubble in Florida. Plus Olshey discussed everything you need to know about the Blazers, including the story behind Skinny Melo and Damian Lillard’s health.
4:50 Preparing for the bubble
9:10 The story behind "Skinny Melo"
14:50 How good Jusuf Nurkic has looked
27:43 Damian Lillard’s health
39:00 The best golfers in the NBA
