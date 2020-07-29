The Finder With Tom Haberstroh

NBA restart with Portland Trail Blazers President Neil Olshey
0:00
-41:23

Tom Haberstroh's avatar
Tom Haberstroh
Jul 29, 2020

Who is the NBA’s best golfer? Neil Olshey, the President of Basketball Operations for the Portland Trail Blazers, revealed his answer from the NBA bubble in Florida. Plus Olshey discussed everything you need to know about the Blazers, including the story behind Skinny Melo and Damian Lillard’s health.

4:50 Preparing for the bubble

9:10 The story behind "Skinny Melo"

14:50 How good Jusuf Nurkic has looked

27:43 Damian Lillard’s health

39:00 The best golfers in the NBA

