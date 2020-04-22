Olympic Dream Team memories with Hall of Famer Chris Mullin

Was the Dream Team the most dominant basketball squad ever assembled? Hall of Fame wing Chris Mullin shared his favorite memories playing with Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird at the 1992 Olympics. Watch Mullin and the Dream Team in the 1992 Olympic gold medal game on Wednesday, April 22 at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

10:28 1996 Bulls vs 2017 Warriors?

16:07 How MJ and Pippen felt about Toni Kukoc

22:07 Charles Barkley and Bobby Knight clashing in '84

29:01 The famous Jordan vs. Magic scrimmage in Monte Carlo

42:18 Dream Team vs. other U.S. Olympic squads

53:01 A Zoom call for the ages

