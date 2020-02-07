Recapping the NBA trade deadline with ESPN’s Amin Elhassan

Who made the best moves at the NBA trade deadline? Tom Haberstroh discussed the trade winners and losers with ESPN NBA analyst Amin Elhassan (@darthamin), who spent a decade working in NBA front offices.

2:20 Analyzing the Andrew Wiggins trade to Golden State

12:30 What Amin texted Steve Kerr after the Wiggins trade

32:45 Agent Leon Rose taking over in New York

35:28 Why being in the front office is such a different skillset than being an agent

46:50 Winners and losers from trade deadline

