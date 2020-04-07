Shane Battier on trying to guard Kobe Bryant

How did NBA players prepare to guard Kobe Bryant? Shane Battier, a three-time NABC Defensive Player of the Year at Duke and a two-time member of NBA All-Defensive Team, shared the mind games he played with the Black Mamba. Plus Batter, who is now the Vice President of Basketball Development and Analytics for the Miami Heat, revealed which NBA player could beat him in a Jeopardy duel.

3:28 Which NBA player could beat Shane Battier in a Jeopardy duel?

7:57 Advice for NBA rookies

10:27 Reading an absurdly obvious scouting report on Kobe

15:55 Guarding Kobe Bryant

26:20 Watching Kobe Bryant’s memorial service

