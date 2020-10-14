Sneaky 2021 NBA championship contenders with ESPN’s Amin Elhassan

Is LeBron actually better than MJ? Will Miami’s encore include Giannis Antetokounmpo? Tom Haberstroh discussed the burning questions of the offseason with ESPN’s Amin Elhassan, who you can find on Twitter at @DarthAmin.

7:15 LeBron vs MJ GOAT debate

22:20 The Lakers’ superstar duos (LeBron/AD, Kobe/Pau, Kobe/Shaq)

51:40 Teams competing for the title next season

53:30 Teams going after Giannis in free agency

1:02:40 The greatness of the Miami Heat organization

