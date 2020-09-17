The Finder With Tom Haberstroh

Stan Van Gundy on what went wrong with the Clippers

Tom Haberstroh
Sep 17, 2020

How will LeBron James and the Lakers stop Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets? Tom Haberstroh previewed the NBA Conference Finals with TNT analyst and former NBA head coach Stan Van Gundy. Plus Van Gundy revealed why he joined Twitter this summer.

6:30 Working with his brother (Jeff Van Gundy)

18:10 The PJ Brown fight story from SVG's perspective

24:15 The Boston-Miami series

39:45 The Clippers’ biggest problem

50:05 Why Jokic is the best passing big man of all-time

1:07:15 SVG's Twitter account and political goals

