The Finder With Tom Haberstroh

The Finder With Tom Haberstroh

The Finder With Tom Haberstroh
The Finder With Tom Haberstroh
Sue Bird on coronavirus, CBD and the importance of sleep
0:00
-24:15

Sue Bird on coronavirus, CBD and the importance of sleep

Tom Haberstroh's avatar
Tom Haberstroh
Mar 11, 2020

How is Seattle reacting to the coronavirus? Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird discussed precautions and the possibility of playing in front of empty stadiums. Plus Bird, a three-time WNBA champion and four-time Olympic champion, revealed why she is endorsing a CBD brand.

1:50 Smartphone addiction

2:55 How Seattle is reacting to coronavirus

6:05 Being one of the first athletes to endorse a CBD brand

17:40 The importance of sleep

20:42 Why 40 is the new 30

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Haberstroh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture