Sue Bird on coronavirus, CBD and the importance of sleep

How is Seattle reacting to the coronavirus? Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird discussed precautions and the possibility of playing in front of empty stadiums. Plus Bird, a three-time WNBA champion and four-time Olympic champion, revealed why she is endorsing a CBD brand.

1:50 Smartphone addiction

2:55 How Seattle is reacting to coronavirus

6:05 Being one of the first athletes to endorse a CBD brand

17:40 The importance of sleep

20:42 Why 40 is the new 30

