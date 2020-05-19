Takeaways from The Last Dance with David Aldridge

How does The Last Dance change the way we look at Michael Jordan? Tom Haberstroh explored with David Aldridge, who made frequent appearances in the documentary. Plus Aldridge, editor-in-chief of The Athletic D.C. and host of the Hoops Adjacent podcast, discussed what really happened during the MJ flu (or poisoned pizza) game.

8:45 The flu game…or pizzagate

25:23 Best behind-the-scenes footage in The Last Dance

34:15 The list of everything MJ took personally

38:46 What about the Wizards?

40:40 Could the Bulls have stayed together in 1999?

