Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders discusses protests in Minnesota

Ryan Saunders had one of his players tell him “that could have been me” after George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis. The head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves passionately decried police brutality and praised Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Okogie for their leadership in standing up for racial equality.

4:30 Saunders’ reaction to seeing the video of Floyd

12:35 Timberwolves player: "That could have been me"

13:50 Saunders' IG post

15:25 Watching Karl-Anthony Towns speak out

32:10 "I hope more people that look like me do speak out"

