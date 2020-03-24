UCLA’s Michael Roll on being quarantined in Italy

What is life like for basketball players stuck in Italy during the coronavirus pandemic? Michael Roll, who reached three Final Fours with UCLA, described being under a total lockdown while playing for Olimpia Milano. Plus he discussed how his family is preparing to welcome their first child at a time when Italian hospitals are so overwhelmed.

1:35 Scene in Italy

7:51 Reaction of NBA vs. EuroLeague

9:44 Playing against someone who tested positive

13:01 Expecting his first child in early May

19:21 Playing with Russell Westbrook and Kevin Love at UCLA

