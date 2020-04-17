What happened to the Warriors dynasty w/ Ethan Sherwood Strauss

What was life really like at the top of the NBA? The Athletic’s Ethan Sherwood Strauss, author of the new book “The Victory Machine: The Making and Unmaking of the Warriors Dynasty,” discussed how the team dominated the NBA for the better part of a decade, why Kevin Durant left and other anecdotes from the dynasty.

8:48 Impact of social media on high-profile NBA stars

13:51 Why Kevin Durant left the Warriors

18:31 Getting yelled at by Durant

23:33 How Steph Curry handled immense fame

41:41 Awkward meeting with Andre Iguodala and Kevon Looney

