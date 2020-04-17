What happened to the Warriors dynasty w/ Ethan Sherwood Strauss

The Finder With Tom Haberstroh

What was life really like at the top of the NBA? The Athletic’s Ethan Sherwood Strauss, author of the new book “The Victory Machine: The Making and Unmaking of the Warriors Dynasty,” discussed how the team dominated the NBA for the better part of a decade, why Kevin Durant left and other anecdotes from the dynasty.

8:48 Impact of social media on high-profile NBA stars

13:51 Why Kevin Durant left the Warriors

18:31 Getting yelled at by Durant

23:33 How Steph Curry handled immense fame

41:41 Awkward meeting with Andre Iguodala and Kevon Looney

