What TBT teaches us about the NBA bubble
Jul 07, 2020

What is life like inside the TBT bubble? Sean Marshall, captain of Team Challenge ALS in The Basketball Tournament, shared how he is keeping his team safe and his advice for players in the NBA bubble. Plus Marshall explained why Jared Dudley, his co-captain at Boston College, is the smartest guy he has ever played with.

For more on the fight against ALS: https://iamals.org/

7:40 Life in the TBT bubble

15:30 Keeping in shape during COVID-19

19:15 Why two players had to leave his team

32:00 Why Jared Dudley gets a bad rep

36:20 Sean's advice for everyone who want to see sports again

