When will the NBA return with NYT's Marc Stein

Will NBA players be in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics? Marc Stein, NBA reporter for The New York Times, analyzed how the new Olympic dates will impact USA Basketball. Plus Marc and Tom discussed the health-and-safety hurdles that need to be cleared before the NBA season returns.

7:30 The whirlwind of the season being shutdown

11:31 Biggest Premier League fan in the NBA

25:45 Options the NBA is exploring at this moment

34:06 Potential NBA calendar and its impact on Olympics participation

47:01 How different the NBA Draft and evaluation will be this year

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices