Wosny Lambre of The Athletic
0:00
-57:06

Wosny Lambre of The Athletic

Tom Haberstroh
Apr 14, 2021

Tom Haberstroh and Amin Elhassan are joined by familiar voice Wosny Lambre, The Athletic's style rankings chairman and cohost of the upcoming Culture Calculus podcast with Kavitha Davidson. Topics include the tragic passing of DMX and his permanent impact on layup line music, Nuggets prospects in the wake of Jamal Murray's injury, Warriors usage of Steph Curry, and it wouldn't be a Wos episode if he didn't talk about Brooklyn ad nauseam!

